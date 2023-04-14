Cal Poly 'Campus Preview Night' at downtown Farmers' Market

Cal Poly’s annual Open House started Thursday night with ‘Campus Preview Night’ at the downtown SLO Farmers’ Market.

The farmers’ market featured booths from Cal Poly clubs and organizations, and the Cal Poly tractor pull.

School officials say the event gives soon-to-be students a glimpse into the life of living in San Luis Obispo.

“We have over 8,000 visitors to our community coming to downtown San Luis Obispo. They get to see a little bit about Cal Poly and also get to see all the great things this community has to offer between food and our culture,” said Dale Stoker the director of new students in transitions programs at Cal Poly.

The open house continues Friday with ‘Admitted Students Discovery Day’ on campus and the ‘Friday Nite Invite’, where prospective students can interact with each other and current Cal Poly students.

It wraps up Saturday with the ‘Poly Royal Parade’ and ‘Campus Showcase’.