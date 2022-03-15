Cal Poly campuses to receive millions for Air Force Research Labs

Central Coast representative Salud Carbajal announced Monday the inclusion of $10 million to support U.S. Air Force Educational Partnership Agreements (EPAs) at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona in the omnibus government funding bill that passed the House last week.

The funding will allow the universities to create new and innovative laboratories to test subsonic Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) technologies, accelerating the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) strategic initiatives for autonomous logistic systems and advancing efforts in development, analysis, and operations of high-speed systems via a new flight-testing platform.

"Military-educational partnerships like the one between the Air Force and Cal Poly enhance our national security capabilities and provide Cal Poly students with hands-on learning opportunities that set them up for successful careers when they graduate," Congressman Carbajal said.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign this funding into law this week.

Reps. Carbajal previously announced additional funding for EPAs between California Polytechnic State Universities and the Airforce Research Laboratory as part of last year's appropriations process.

Representatives Norma J. Torres (CA-35), and Grace Napolitano (CA-32) were also a part of this initiative.