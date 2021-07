On National Kitten Day, the Cal Poly Cat Program (CPCP) hosted its first ever Kitten Cafe Market.

The event took place Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bliss Cafe in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Local vendors sold art, clothing, jewelry, and more.

Organizers said 15% of proceeds were donated to the cat program's veterinary fund.

Shoppers also got the chance to meet adoptable kittens at the market and learn more about the rescue program.

The CPCP hopes to host similar markets in the future.