Cal Poly Cat Program seeking volunteers for the summer

Calling all cat lovers! Volunteers are needed for the Cal Poly Cat Program.

The non-profit currently has 15 to 20 cats in the shelter and another 30 in its foster program.

However, staff members say they don't have enough volunteers right now to adequately care for all of the animals.

"We are student-led, so our staff team is primarily students, but we do have a lot of community volunteers, and our community volunteers really hold the shelter together during the off seasons of school like summer break," said Mimi Raytis, Cal Poly Cat Program Fundraising Coordinator.

Anyone can volunteer by signing up for duties including feeding, cleaning, and even playing with the cats.

Volunteers can sign up online at calpolycatprogram.org.

For those who can't volunteer, donations are also accepted online.

The Cal Poly Cat Program was started as a senior project and staff members say it does not receive any funding from the university.

