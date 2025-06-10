Cal Poly Cat Program 'urgently' seeking volunteers this summer

Officials from the Cal Poly Cat Program (CPCP) say they are urgently seeking summer volunteer support from the Central Coast community.

The group reportedly needs volunteers and foster homes to care for rescued cats and kittens while Cal Poly students are on summer break from June 14 through September 18.

According to the CPCP, all expenses for fostering the program's cats and kittens are covered.

Officials say short-term foster placements are available, adding in a press release on Monday that even a few weeks of care "can make a critical difference."

In addition to fostering, the program is also seeking volunteers to help with daily shelter tasks such as cleaning cages and litter boxes, refreshing food and water, and general upkeep.

Training is reportedly provided, and shifts are flexible.

To date, CPCP representatives say the program has placed over 3,000 cats and kittens in loving homes and continues to manage the feral cat population in San Luis Obispo County through humane, research-based practices.

Run by Cal Poly students, faculty, staff, and community volunteers, the program reportedly provides a safe and nurturing environment for cats and kittens awaiting adoption or return to the wild through its Trap, Neuter and Release program.

To learn more about CPCP and its volunteer opportunities, you can visit the CPCP website.