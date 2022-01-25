Cal Poly, City, County and Chamber team up to open cowork space in Grover Beach

A new cowork space set to open in Grover Beach may soon offer the convenience of an office to remote workers and businesses.

The South County Chambers of Commerce announced Tuesday that they have partnered with Cal Poly Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, the City of Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo County to offer the cowork space for use.

The new space will be located at 391 Front St., which currently houses an aerospace and aeronautics incubator program. Renters can access private offices, open desk seating, high-speed internet and a conference room with audio/visual capabilities.

The chamber says that memberships to access the area will range from $175-$900 per month and will be available on a month-to-month basis.

Organizers say private office rentals will be available in a soft opening on March 1, with a grand opening set for May.

Individuals or businesses interested in the space can call the South County Chambers of Commerce at 805-489-1488 or email office@southcountychambers.com to receive future details.