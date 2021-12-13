Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cal Poly class of 2020 celebrates in-person commencement

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
commencement for 2020 grads at Cal Poly
poly grads.jpg
Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 22:52:58-05

The Cal Poly class of 2020 had their in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 1,400 graduates, from all six colleges, came back to campus to take part in the ceremony.

"I wasn't too surprised. I knew everybody that went here had a great time and enjoyed it… seeing every single person that I saw for years at Cal Poly here. It's been amazing and just really thankful that you're able to come back here and walk,” said Garret Meyer, a Cal Poly graduate.

The commencement ceremony for the fall class of 2021 was held on Saturday.

More than 810 undergraduate students and 120 master students received their diploma.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png