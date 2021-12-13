Cal Poly class of 2020 celebrates in-person commencement

The Cal Poly class of 2020 had their in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 1,400 graduates, from all six colleges, came back to campus to take part in the ceremony.

"I wasn't too surprised. I knew everybody that went here had a great time and enjoyed it… seeing every single person that I saw for years at Cal Poly here. It's been amazing and just really thankful that you're able to come back here and walk,” said Garret Meyer, a Cal Poly graduate.

The commencement ceremony for the fall class of 2021 was held on Saturday.

More than 810 undergraduate students and 120 master students received their diploma.

