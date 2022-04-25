Watch
Cal Poly College of Agriculture receives $1m donation for arboretum

A donation from Kathleen Enz Finken and Gerald Finken will fund upgrades to Cal Poly's Leaning Pine Arboretum, university staff announced Monday.
The Leaning Pine Arboretum at Cal Poly is up for renovations thanks to a recent $1 million donation, Cal Poly officials announced Monday.

The gift was donated by Kathleen Enz Finken and Gerald Finken, who made the gift in honor of current College of Agriculture Dean Andrew J. Thulin. Enz Finken served as Cal Poly's provost from 2012 to 2019.

The arboretum has been a part of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Science for 50 years and sits on five acres on Cal Poly's campus. It showcases landscape plants that grow in the five Mediterranean climate regions around the world.

The donation will help improve accessibility and fund better signs, programs and education opportunities at the arboretum.

