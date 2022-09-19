Cal Poly completes two outdoor community spaces

Cal Poly has completed two new outdoor community spaces for students, staff, and visitors to enjoy, university officials announced Monday.

The two outdoor spaces are located in front of the Performing Arts Center and outside Campus Market in the Via Carta corridor.

Both spaces have seating, shaded areas and spots for food trucks.

“It’s nice to escape from my residence hall and enjoy the campus,” said third-year public health student Raji Kachana. “This really is a beautiful campus, and sometimes we as students can forget that. So, having a place to do homework and have socially distance meetups with my friends is great. It really is so peaceful and connects you to other parts of the community.”

Along with the two outdoor spaces, Cal Poly also commissioned a three-panel mural in the Via Carta Corridor.

The mural, created by Grover Beach artist Oscar Pearson, recognizes "the value and contributions of migrant workers and farmworkers, the agricultural bounty of the Central Coast, and Cal Poly students’ contributions to the field of agriculture," Cal Poly officials said.