Cal Poly dining hall gets new name, teases school's founding year

Cal Poly's Campus Dining complex will go by a new name, campus officials announced Thursday.

Building No. 19 will be called 1901 Marketplace. The name change, which highlights Cal Poly's founding year, follows months of gathering campus feedback.

The campus is planning to renovate the space in time for a full opening at the beginning of the 2023 fall quarter.

When finished, it will hold nine separate food venues. Campus officials say choices will include restaurant chains like The Habit, Chick-fil-A and Panda Express as well as restaurants unique to campus.

Construction on the planned renovations began in the spring of 2021 and are part of Cal Poly Corporation's $80 million investment in the campus.