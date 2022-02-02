Cal Poly extends shuttle hours, offers more rides after dark

Cal Poly's Mustang Shuttle is running past midnight as of Feb. 1, campus officials announced Wednesday.

The free shuttle service offers rides across campus to students and employees each evening. Now, the service will run for two additional hours through the end of the university's winter quarter.

Matt Lazier, spokesperson for Cal Poly, told KSBY that the Mustang Shuttle service began in November.

Since November, rides have been available from 7 p.m. to midnight each night. Beginning this month, the rides begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 12:30 a.m.

Lazier says the schedule change coincides with a recently finalized service contract between Cal Poly and SLO Safe Ride. Included in the contract are longer service hours during the winter quarter, when the sun sets earlier.

Two shuttles running ten minutes apart cover the seven stops along the route, which include the Kennedy Library, Poly Canyon Village, the University Union and Performing Arts Center. One of the two buses is accessible to those with disabilities.

An average of 138 riders, including students and employees, use the shuttle each night, Lazier said. Riders must show a Cal Poly ID to board.

On March 28, when Daylight Saving Time kicks in, the hours will shift once more. Rides will be available from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Information on the Mustang Shuttle, including drop off and pickup locations, is available online.