Cal Poly fall 2022 commencement is set for Dec. 10

Cal Poly will honor more than 900 eligible graduates in the 39th annual fall commencement on Saturday, December 10.

The celebration will commemorate graduates from each college in one ceremony. Festivities will start at 10 a.m. at the Alex G. Spanos Stadium on campus. The university expects around 9,000 guests.

The ceremony will include performances by the Cal Poly Chamber Choir and feature large LED screens with closed captioning for graduates and guests to view. The 90-minute ceremony will also be live-streamed online with closed captioning for those unable to attend.

Saturday’s Fall Commencement will honor nearly 800 eligible undergraduate students and more than 120 eligible master’s students.

The ceremony will recognize graduate candidates from each of the university’s colleges: the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; College of Architecture and Environmental Design; College of Engineering; College of Liberal Arts; College of Science and Mathematics; and the Orfalea College of Business.

While the College of Engineering has the most graduates at 371, business administration undergraduates from Orfalea College of Business make up the largest study major, which remains consistent with past years among the university’s "Ready Day One" graduates.

California Boulevard will be closed to traffic. Parking permits are not required on campus during commencement. Parking will be available off Highland Drive on Via Carta in Lots H12, H14 or H16. Accessible/ADA parking is available in Lot C7, which is accessible via Highland Drive, and the Grand Avenue Structure.

A valid placard or license plate is required. Parking lot locations can be found at https://maps.calpoly.edu/.

Shuttles traveling between parking lots/structures and Spanos Stadium will be available throughout the day to guests with mobility impairments and one companion. Uber and Lyft drop-off sites will be in lots C7 (via Highland Drive) and C2d (coming from northbound California Boulevard).

