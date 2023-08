Cal Poly's Kennedy Library held a "Sustainable Furniture Event" on Wednesday.

Old library furniture was given away for free with the goal of keeping the items out of the landfill.

"Kennedy Library always had an odd assortment of furniture," said Otto Chisman, a second-year student at Cal Poly. "We picked up a double-sided couch, a wobble chair and one with outlets."

The event started at noon and nearly all of the furniture was gone by 12:30 p.m.