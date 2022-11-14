Cal Poly grad among 6 killed in Dallas air show crash

A Cal Poly graduate was among six people killed when two World War II-era military planes crashed into each other during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday.

The Commemorative Air Force, which hosted the event, identified Craig Hutain as one of the men who died when a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided in midair during the Wings Over Dallas airshow.

Hutain was an executive officer for Tora Tora Tora Airshows. According to his bio on the company's website, Hutain graduated from Cal Poly in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He started flying with his father when he was ten years old, had his first solo flight when he was 17, and became a flight instructor while he was in college.

Hutain lived in Montgomery, Texas, and was a pilot for United Airlines.

The other five men who died were identified as Terry Barker of Keller, Texas; Kevin Michels of Austin, Texas; Dan Ragan of Dallas, Texas; Leonard Root of Fort Worth, Texas; and Curt Rowe of Hilliard, Ohio.

No one on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. A preliminary accident report is expected in four to six weeks. A full report could take up to 18 months.