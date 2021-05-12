Cal Poly grad named Santa Maria's new fire chief

Santa Maria has a new fire chief.

Todd Tuggle’s new role became effective May 8, according to the City.

He’s been with the Santa Maria Fire Department since February of last year and has served as interim fire chief since December.

Prior to that, he worked for the City of Fresno Fire Department for 17 years, but he’s no stranger to the Central Coast.

Tuggle graduated from Cal Poly in 1996 and also has a Master of Arts in homeland security.

A badge pinning ceremony is set for next Tuesday at the City Council meeting.

The Santa Maria Fire Department has five fire stations throughout the community and another at the Santa Maria Airport and, according to the City, responds to approximately 10,000 calls for service every year.