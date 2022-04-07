Cal Poly hosts annual Open House this weekend

Cal Poly opens its doors to prospective new students, parents and supporters for the annual Open House Campus Showcase this weekend.

Open House will highlight campus resources, student involvement and academic life, while offering a glimpse into life as a Mustang.

The weekend begins on Thursday with "Campus Preview Night at Farmers' Market.” This night gives admitted students and their supporters the chance to explore downtown while learning more at booths set up by Cal Poly clubs and organizations.

The schedule continues on Friday with "Admitted Students' Discovery Day." Programming will include University Welcome, sessions hosted by academic colleges and other campus experiences, and finish up with a Friday Nite Invite event for students.

Saturday, April 9 concludes the weekend, as the Cal Poly community hosts “Poly Royal Celebration,” starting with the Poly Royal Parade and continuing with a Campus Showcase, featuring over 200 clubs and organizations and other special events.

To wrap up the festivities, Cal Poly will also host its 80th annual Poly Royal Rodeo Finals at Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex that night. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the top collegiate rodeo athletes on the West Coast will compete for a variety of championship titles, followed by a concert from country music duo Thompson Square.