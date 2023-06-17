Cal Poly hosts three commencement ceremonies Saturday, three more Sunday

This weekend is graduation weekend at Cal Poly, with three schools taking part in their commencement ceremony Saturday.

Graduating students from the Orfalea College of Business, Philip and Christina Bailey College of Science and Mathematics, and College of Liberal Arts were in Alex G. Spanos Stadium for their ceremony Saturday.

"It's crazy. I'm so excited. I still remember sitting right. Like, literally right there in the stadium at the open house for the rodeo. It. It feels like yesterday. Yeah, I love it here,” said graduate Connor Smith.

The commencement ceremonies were also streamed live on YouTube and at the university’s website.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, College of Architecture and Environmental Design, and College of Engineering will have their commencement ceremonies Sunday.