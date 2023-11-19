Cal Poly hosts to host annual Poly Plant Holiday Sale featuring poinsettias and other festive plants

More than 20 Cal Poly students working in the Plant Sciences Department's greenhouses grow poinsettias yearly for the annual poinsettia Poly Plant Holiday Sale.

This year's poinsettias project offers plants in shades of traditional holiday colors like red, white, and pink and an array of other non-traditional colors.

Sizes and prices range from plant to plant. Poinsettias in small four-inch pots are priced at $10, whereas larger poinsettias reaching three feet high in 14-inch pots are priced at $100.

The Poly Plant Holiday Sale also features student-made wreaths, centerpieces, succulents, ornaments, and gifts.

There will also be a group of graduate students from the Orfalea College of Business demonstrating their 3-D printed custom plant pots, which will also be for sale.

Customers are asked to bring their boxes and wagons for larger purchases and leave their pets home since pets aren't allowed in the greenhouse.

This year's Poly Plant Holiday sale will be held on two consecutive Saturdays, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Poly Plant Shop.

The Poly Plant Shop is located on Cal Poly's campus off Via Carta Road. For more information about the event, call the Poly Plant Shop at (805) 756-1106 or visit polyplantshop.com.