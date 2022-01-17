Watch
Cal Poly invites community to honor MLK Jr. in annual event

John Rous/AP
FILE - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. addresses a capacity crowd from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., March 31, 1968. (AP Photo/John Rous)
Martin Luther King Jr.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Jan 17, 2022
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Cal Poly is inviting the community to come celebrate King's life and continued legacy this week.

The Black Academic Excellence Center and ASI events are presenting their 6th annual event on Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Cal Poly Multi Activity Center, located at 1 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

Hill Harper, an actor known for his role in ABC drama "The Good Doctor," is set to speak at the event. In addition, Harper is a writer who has published several New York Times bestselling books including The Wealth Cure, Letters to a Young Brother and Letters to a Young Sister.

The event will begin with an open air reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The presentation will follow from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event is free to attend. Community members can register online to save their spot.

