Cal Poly Logging Team hosts Annual Collegiate Logging Competition

The Cal Poly Logging Team hosted this year's Annual Collegiate Logging Competition.

The Cal Poly Logging Team is an intercollegiate team of students involved in traditional forestry field skills.

Teams across California and Arizona including Humboldt State University, UC Berkeley and Northern Arizona University competed at Saturday's Cal Conclave.

Competitors competed in various events including tree climbing, chain sawing, obstacle poles and choker setting.

"I think a lot of people when they think of logging kind of think of it as 'oh you guys just cut down trees, and a lot of it, while that is true, it's really for everyone,” said Stephen Caufield, the Cal Poly Loggers President.

The Cal Poly Logging Team has members from 25 different majors.

Caufield said the logging team always looks forward to having fun at this competition.