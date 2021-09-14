Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cal Poly named best in the west for 29th year

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Cal Poly.jpg
Posted at 6:28 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 21:28:01-04

U.S. News & World Report has named Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo the best public, master's-level university in the west for the 29th year in a row.

The 2022 Best Colleges guidebook was released on September 13, providing data on more than 1,800 colleges and universities across the country and ranking more than 1,400 of them.

Cal Poly was also named #1 in the West for Most Innovative Schools, #1 in Best Colleges for Veterans, #3 for Best Undergraduate Teaching, and #7 for Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates schools on hundreds of data points to measure academic excellence, including graduation rates, graduate indebtedness, and social mobility indicators.

This is the 37th year U.S. News & World Report has released its U.S. News Best Colleges report.

To see the full rankings, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."