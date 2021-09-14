Cal Poly named best in the west for 29th year

U.S. News & World Report has named Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo the best public, master's-level university in the west for the 29th year in a row.

The 2022 Best Colleges guidebook was released on September 13, providing data on more than 1,800 colleges and universities across the country and ranking more than 1,400 of them.

Cal Poly was also named #1 in the West for Most Innovative Schools, #1 in Best Colleges for Veterans, #3 for Best Undergraduate Teaching, and #7 for Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates schools on hundreds of data points to measure academic excellence, including graduation rates, graduate indebtedness, and social mobility indicators.

This is the 37th year U.S. News & World Report has released its U.S. News Best Colleges report.

To see the full rankings, click here.