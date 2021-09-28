Cal Poly named CA's top Public-Masters University in Wall Street Journal/Times

Cal Poly has been named the Best Master's Level Public University in California.

This comes from a ranking of the best universities by the Wall Street Journal/Times.

The list ranked Cal Poly as one of the top 50 Public Universities in the nation as well.

Cal Poly was listed 8th among California Public Universities, behind seven University of California campuses.

The Wall Street Journal/Times higher education rankings emphasize student learning and how well it prepares students for life after graduation.

If you would like to view the full list, visit this website.