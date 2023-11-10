Cal Poly opens new center for military students to create connections

Cal Poly celebrated the grand opening of a center for military-connected students on Thursday.

The center currently serves about 700 military-connected students, including active duty students, veterans and students whose parents or spouse has served.

The new facility will provide more space for students to study and find community, support and resources.

"Each one of them has a very individual experience with the military and can really struggle," said Kari Leslie, military center lead coordinator. "Sometimes with the transition of coming from where they've been to this kind of life. So we're here to make sure that they're getting all of the support they need to be ready on day one for everything that comes afterward."

The new facility also includes a larger food pantry. Since its opening in May, the pantry has already received more than 900 visits.