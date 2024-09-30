Cal Poly Partners Plaza grand opening Set for Saturday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA — On Saturday, the Cal Poly’s Alex G. Spanos Stadium will get its latest addition: The Cal Poly Partner’s Plaza.

Cal poly encourages everyone in the community to join in on the celebration beginning with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m., followed by performances by the marching band and cheerleaders prior to Cal Poly’s homecoming football game against Idaho State. The first 200 people in attendance will receive a free gift.

“The Cal Poly Partners Plaza will offer Mustang fans a top tier experience in Spanos Stadium,” said Cal Poly Partners CEO Cody VanDorn. “Not only will it be a great complement to the other stadium improvements, such as the John Madden Football Center under construction in the south endzone, but it creates a multi-purpose venue to host concerts and live events. We are excited to invite the community to celebrate with us.”

The new addition will consist of a 14,200 square-foot hospitality area behind the north endzone, and is made up of three separate and distinct terraces. Each terrace has a field view that, according to Cal Poly, creates a continuous connection to the action on the field.

The plaza boasts two food and beverage concessions as well as a third stand-alone beverage cart, alongside 1,200 square-feet of picnic-style seating and terraced viewing areas.

These food venues are not event exclusive, however, providing Cal Poly students and staff members dining options on the west side of campus Monday through Thursday, according to the university.

The plaza also offers exclusive, private hospitality spaces, customizable catering and beverage service, and a turnkey VIP experience for company picnics and employee or corporate events, the university reported.

For more information, visit the Cal Poly Partners Plaza webpage.

