Cal Poly partners with off-campus housing startup EDUrain

Cal Poly has entered into a partnership with the company EDUrain, an online platform which serves as a central hub for students seeking off-campus housing.

According to a report published by the university, EDUrain will provide streamlined features such as “a roommate search function, subleasing feature, credit-building program through on-time rental payments, an alternative security deposit program, and scholarship search, among others.”

This development follows Cal Poly’s formation of the Off-Campus Housing Program in October 2022, which is intended to relieve the pressure on students attempting to find housing off-campus. According to the 2018 Cal Poly Basic Needs Task Force Report, 12% of students had experienced homelessness at one point. A corresponding report published by the university in Fall 2022 mentions the university’s dedication to continuing to “normalize and destigmatize issues associated with food and housing insecurity and poverty.”

“The partnership aims to help relieve the challenges students face in securing suitable off-campus housing,” said Sarah Bacio, Cal Poly Off-Campus Housing Program coordinator, in the press release. “We are confident that this partnership will help us better serve our students and provide them with a positive off-campus housing experience,” Bacio added.

This partnership marks the first entry of EDUrain, a Midwest-based startup, into California.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cal Poly to provide students with an innovative and convenient off-campus housing marketplace,” said Bryon Dawayne Pierson Jr, CEO of EDUrain, in the press release. “We believe that our platform will help simplify the off-campus housing experience and make it easier for students to find quality housing that meets their unique needs.”

Local landlords and property managers are encouraged to visit https://deanofstudents.calpoly.edu/landlordresources to post their rentals.

