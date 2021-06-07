Cal Poly plans for virtual and in-person graduation events this weekend

More than 5,300 Cal Poly students will be graduating this weekend in both virtual and in-person graduation events.

A virtual commencement ceremony for all Class of 2021 graduates will take place on Friday, June 11.

The keynote speaker will be Lloyd H. Dean, CEO of CommonSpirit Health. Dean and four others - NFL Hall of Famer John Madden, Smithers-Oasis Co. CEO Charles Walton, and contractors, developers and philanthropists Donald and Carole Tanklage - will be awarded honorary degrees.

In-person graduate recognition ceremonies will be held by college at 9 a.m., 12:30 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Graduates will be able to walk across the stage while their names are read aloud. Each graduate is allowed up to four guests and everyone must wear a face covering.

Graduates in the Orfalea College of Business, College of Architecture and Environmental Design, and College of Engineering will be recognized on Saturday. Grads in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Sciences, College of Science and Mathematics, and College of Liberal Arts will be recognized on Sunday.

A separate in-person event is planned for December to honor the Class of 2020.