Cal Poly poinsettia sale to begin this Friday

Cal Poly will kick off its annual poinsettia sale this Friday, Dec. 3, at the Poly Plant Shop.

The Plant Shop will be open December 3 and 4 and December 9 through 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The plants, in various shades of red, white and pink, are grown by students who work in the Horticulture and Crop Science Department's greenhouses.

Sizes range from small plants in four-inch pots to large poinsettias in 14-inch pots. Prices range from $8 to $75.

Student-made wreaths, centerpieces, succulents, ornaments, and other gifts will also be available for sale.

The Poly Plant Shop is located on campus off Via Carta Road.

For more information, visit polyplantshop.com.