Cal Poly Police Department releases Alcohol Enforcement Program results for 2021-2022

The Cal Poly Police Department recently released results from alcohol enforcement and education programs conducted from September 2021 through June 2022.

This was done in partnership with California Alcoholic Beverage Control agents, as part of an annual grant in an effort to help increase student safety and reduce alcohol-related accidents, according to the university.

The enforcement was on campus as well as in residential and business areas directly south of and west of the campus.

The following are the results provided by Cal Poly:

There were 98 alcohol-related citations/arrests. These were mainly for possession of fake IDs, minor (under 21) in possession of alcohol, possession of open containers, drunk in public and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

In addition, Cal Poly Police Department officers also conducted responsible beverage sales education to 12 businesses and trained 124 people. Officers also provided community education to 2,133 students on responsible alcohol consumption, underage drinking and driving under the influence.

The main goal of the Cal Poly Police Department’s Alcohol Enforcement Program is curbing and decreasing medical aid incidents resulting from alcohol poisoning and alcohol-related accidents and providing education and prevention.