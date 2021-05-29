Cal Poly police investigating report of hate crime

The Cal Poly Police Department is investigating a report of a hate crime against a student on campus.

A message sent to the Cal Poly community on Friday said a student reported finding that a window to their on-campus apartment appeared to have been forcibly opened from the outside and an anonymous note containing a racial slur was dropped inside.

"This is a repulsive act - one that, in targeting one member of our community, does harm to our entire university," the message said.

Cal Poly police are reportedly submitting evidence to the San Luis Obispo County Crime Lab to help identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

University officials say the Dean of Students' Office, Office of Equal Opportunity and University Housing are offering support to the student involved.

"We will seek to hold whoever is responsible for this act accountable through all available legal and administrative processes. While hate, racism and prejudice exist at Cal Poly, they are counter to our values and mission and will not be accepted. Those who engage in hateful harassment or violence are not welcome here and will be rooted out," the message said. It was signed by President Jeffrey D. Armstrong and other university officials.