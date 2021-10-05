Cal Poly police investigating report of rape at 'architecture graveyard'

The Cal Poly Police Department is investigating a report of a rape on campus Monday night.

According to university officials, it happened in the Poly Canyon Architecture Structures Area, also known as the "architecture graveyard."

Police are looking for the suspect who is described as a man in his early 20s, 5'7" tall with a muscular build, approximately 180 to 200 pounds, and no facial hair.

No other information about the assault has been released.

In a letter to campus, Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong said university police are notifying the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office of the reported crime in case additional investigative resources are needed.

"This news is both heartbreaking and sobering, and I want to assure you all that we are taking the incident very seriously and responding with all appropriate resources," Armstrong said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281 or police@calpoly.edu, or contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.