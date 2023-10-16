Cal Poly police investigating reported hate crime

Cal Poly is investigating a reported hate crime on campus last week.

According to a bulletin sent to students and staff on Friday, someone yelled "death to Israel" at two Jewish students.

It reportedly happened between noon and 1 p.m. on October 8 at the crosswalk on Grand Avenue between the Yosemite and yakʔitʸutʸu dorms.

The only description university officials have of the perpetrator is a male in a black truck.

Campus police are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281 or police@calpoly.edu.

Cal Poly also shared the following personal safety guidelines:

