Cal Poly police investigating reported hate crime

Cal Poly is investigating a reported hate crime on campus last week.
According to a bulletin sent to students and staff on Friday, someone yelled "death to Israel" at two Jewish students.
It reportedly happened between noon and 1 p.m. on October 8 at the crosswalk on Grand Avenue between the Yosemite and yakʔitʸutʸu dorms.
The only description university officials have of the perpetrator is a male in a black truck.
Campus police are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281 or police@calpoly.edu.
Cal Poly also shared the following personal safety guidelines:
- Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, get to a safe place and call for help.
- Be alert to your surroundings and the people around you.
- Travel in pairs or groups when possible and inform friends of your intended locations and times of travel.
- Rave Guardian [afd.calpoly.edu] offers Cal Poly users a single safety app that can send anonymous tips, set a safety timer for self-guided on-campus safety walks, text Mustang Patrol directly for safety walks, connect to 24-hour police or support services, and maintain easy emergency communication directly with Cal Poly Police Department.