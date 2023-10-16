Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cal Poly police investigating reported hate crime

cal poly aerial.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
cal poly aerial.jpg
Posted at 3:29 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 18:29:23-04

Cal Poly is investigating a reported hate crime on campus last week.

According to a bulletin sent to students and staff on Friday, someone yelled "death to Israel" at two Jewish students.

It reportedly happened between noon and 1 p.m. on October 8 at the crosswalk on Grand Avenue between the Yosemite and yakʔitʸutʸu dorms.

The only description university officials have of the perpetrator is a male in a black truck.

Campus police are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281 or police@calpoly.edu.

Cal Poly also shared the following personal safety guidelines:

  • Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, get to a safe place and call for help.
  • Be alert to your surroundings and the people around you.
  • Travel in pairs or groups when possible and inform friends of your intended locations and times of travel.
  • Rave Guardian [afd.calpoly.edu] offers Cal Poly users a single safety app that can send anonymous tips, set a safety timer for self-guided on-campus safety walks, text Mustang Patrol directly for safety walks, connect to 24-hour police or support services, and maintain easy emergency communication directly with Cal Poly Police Department.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg