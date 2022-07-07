Cal Poly Racing takes home awards at North American competition

Cal Poly Racing took home several awards after heading to Brooklyn, MI for an North American racing competition in June.

34 team members from Cal Poly headed to the Michigan International Speedway from June 15 to 18 for the Formula SAE Michigan competition. The Cal Poly team faced off against 54 other teams in the electric vehicle category and against 47 other teams in the internal combustion vehicle category.

Cal Poly College of Engineering

Cal Poly's electric vehicle placed 11th overall and 6th in design, Cal Poly School of Engineering said.. The team's combustion vehicle placed 26th overall and 7th in design.

Additionally, they placed 3rd in the cost event.

Cal Poly Racing faced off against other university teams from the United States, Canada and Mexico.