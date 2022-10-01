Watch Now
Cal Poly receives $2.89 million from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Posted at 6:19 PM, Sep 30, 2022
Cal Poly will receive $2.89 million from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to fund an undergraduate program focused on regenerative medicine over the next five years.

CIRM created the state-wide Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science (COMPASS) program to advance world-class science to equitably deliver transformative regenerative medicine to California and, ultimately, the world.

Professor Kristen Cardinal, left, and biomedical engineering student Squeaky Buentipo, operate a new Spinbox machine that produces electro-spun sheets that serve as scaffolding for growing blood vessels.

The regenerative medicine being developed aims to create medical treatments to allow people to regenerate parts of their bodies.

This idea has been conceptualized for years and the scientific field is beginning to see the promising dawning of the new medicine.

Cal Poly’s COMPASS program will include two years of undergraduate training to prepare participants for a career in regenerative medicine.

Through CIRM’s financial aid, the local COMPASS team will have access to lab courses in cell therapies, on-campus research experiences, internships, co-ops within the industry, and scholarships.

