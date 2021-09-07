Cal Poly reports 90% student body will be vaccinated when classes start

Cal Poly has announced that about 90% of their student body will be vaccinated by the time classes begin.

Fall quarter at Cal Poly begins Monday, Sept. 20.

All students will have to provide a negative COVID test before returning to campus for the first time. The tests must be taken within 72 hours of a student's return to campus.

On-campus residents will need a negative test before moving in, and off-campus students will need a negative test before classes begin.

Students who have applied for a vaccine exemption will need to get ongoing COVID tests twice per week.

Students who do not comply with Cal Poly's vaccination policies will lose access to the Cal Poly Portal, the school said.