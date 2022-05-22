Watch
Cal Poly Rodeo Team headed to National Finals

Cal Poly
Left to right: Aimee Davis, West Coast region goat tying winner; Gracely Speth, West Coast region reserve champ breakaway roper; Sierra Spratt, West Coast region all-around cowgirl; and Madison Camozzi, West Coast Region reserve champion barrel racer.<br/>
Posted at 10:13 AM, May 22, 2022
Cal Poly's Rodeo Team is heading to the 73rd annual College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Eleven members of the team qualified to compete in the upcoming rodeo after their performance at the West Coast Regional Finals earlier this month at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Cal Poly students Aimee Davis and Sierra Spratt of Phoenix qualified in goat tying and breakaway roping; Tyree Cochrane qualified in breakaway roping; Madison Camozzi in barrel racing; Gracely Speth in breakaway roping; Quintin McWhorter in saddle bronc riding and team roping; Karson Mebane in saddle bronc riding; Pierce Wold, Tanner Patino and Cutter Machado in team roping; and Cole Tart in bareback riding.

The College National Finals Rodeo is scheduled to take place June 12-18.

Typically, more than 400 students from more than 100 universities and colleges compete in the National Finals each year.

Since the program started, Cal Poly Rodeo’s student-athletes have won six national championships.

