Cal Poly San Luis Obispo sees record number of applicants for Fall 2021

Despite the pandemic, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo says it has received a record number of applications.

More than 65,000 applicants are vying to become Mustangs this Fall, according to university officials.

"The experiences, the faculty, and the community we have is very tight and interconnected,"Cal Poly student Gus Coluccio said.

College counselor Erin Ogren said with many universities making the ACT and SAT optional, the application landscape has changed.

"Some schools are struggling while others are seeing record numbers, like Cal Poly," Ogren said.

According to the university, Cal Poly has received a record total of 65, 535 applications for Fall 2021, with 54, 624 being first time freshman and 10,910 being transfer student applications.

"[Applications to] those highly selective, prestigious schools are up about 17% across the board nationally this year, while those schools that are lesser know, less renowned, applications are down," Ogren said.

Cal Poly student, Ryan Ruhany, said the Central Coast offers a unique balance which is attractive to potential students.

"It's a good culmination and a good balance of life and academics; it's just a fusion that just not a lot of other schools have," Ruhany said.

Total enrollment information will be available after April 1st, which is the deadline for admission notification at Cal Poly.