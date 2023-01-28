Cal Poly seeking design ideas for 2024 Rose Parade float

The Cal Poly Rose Float team is calling for design ideas for its entry in the 135th Rose Parade.

The theme of the 2024 Rose Parade is “Celebrating a World of Music.”

Submissions should be emailed to calpolyrosefloat1949@gmail.com with a subject line of "2024 Concept." Sketches can be in color or black and white and should not exceed 11x17 inches. Entries must include the applicant’s name, phone number and email. There is no limit to the number of entries an individual can submit.

The deadline to submit a design is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

Students on the Rose Float teams from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona will review the submissions and vote on the winning concept.

The winner will see their design come to life as a 55-foot-long animated float covered in flowers, seeds, fruits and vegetables, and other organic materials. The winner can also choose between two tickets to the 110th Rose Bowl Game or $500.

The 135th Rose Parade will take place on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena.

In 2023, Cal Poly's “Road to Reclamation” float received the Extraordinaire Award. It was Cal Poly’s 62nd award since first entering the parade in 1949.

Every year, students at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo work with students at Cal Poly Pomona to create a float for the Rose Parade. Half of the float is built in San Luis Obispo and the other half is built in Pomona.

2024 will mark the 75th year that the two Cal Poly universities have participated together in the Rose Parade. Theirs is the only student-built float in the parade.