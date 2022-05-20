Cal Poly looking to fill 65 positions at job fair

Cal Poly is looking to fill more than 65 job openings on the San Luis Obispo campus.

The university is hosting a job fair and hiring event on Saturday, May 21, for anyone interested in applying.

The job fair will take place on the Cal Poly campus in the Advanced Technology Laboratories (ATL), No. 7. Complimentary parking is also available for attendees.

The open positions are in communications, administrative support, custodial, facilities/trades, dining and other areas across campus.

Cal Poly says there are full and part-time positions are available, and job seekers are encouraged to come prepared for potential on-site interviews. Some select roles will also receive same-day offers and sign-on bonuses.

Additionally, the university says it offers competitive salaries and benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, paid holidays off and educational fee reimbursement, among others.

For a list of open positions, click HERE.