Cal Poly SLO will hold in-person graduation for Class of 2021

Cal Poly announced the Class of 2021 will have in-person graduation events at Spanos Stadium from June 12 to June 13.

For students who want to attend an in-person experience and walk across the stage to have their names read aloud, each graduate will receive two guest tickets. University officials say the in-person commencement ceremonies will be in accordance with recently released California public health guidelines.

“While some familiar elements may be included, these events will be abbreviated and focused primarily on the stage-crossing opportunity for our graduates,” said Cal Poly President Jeffery Armstrong in a statement. “Because of the limited seating capacity allowed in the stadium, the event will also be live-streamed.”

I'm pleased to announce we will be hosting limited capacity, in-person graduation events on campus as part of our spring virtual Commencement in June. In addition, Class of 2020 grads will have a special in-person recognition event Dec. 2021.

Learn more: https://t.co/Tr06e9pYkb pic.twitter.com/1XaqUD1vYY — Jeffrey D. Armstrong (@CPPrezArmstrong) April 16, 2021

In order to host these events, San Luis Obispo County will need to be in Tier 3 status or better, as outlined in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. If COVID-19 conditions worsen, the university may cancel these in-person events at any time.

This is in addition to the official virtual commencement ceremony, which will be hosted online on June 11 and feature six academic college ceremonies.