Cal Poly SLO will hold in-person graduation for Class of 2021

Julie Thatcher-Campbell
Spring 2020 Commencement looked a bit different this year, but Cal Poly SLO graduate AJ Trapani still took part in the tradition of tossing his cap in the air.
Posted at 5:12 PM, Apr 19, 2021
Cal Poly announced the Class of 2021 will have in-person graduation events at Spanos Stadium from June 12 to June 13.

For students who want to attend an in-person experience and walk across the stage to have their names read aloud, each graduate will receive two guest tickets. University officials say the in-person commencement ceremonies will be in accordance with recently released California public health guidelines.

“While some familiar elements may be included, these events will be abbreviated and focused primarily on the stage-crossing opportunity for our graduates,” said Cal Poly President Jeffery Armstrong in a statement. “Because of the limited seating capacity allowed in the stadium, the event will also be live-streamed.”

In order to host these events, San Luis Obispo County will need to be in Tier 3 status or better, as outlined in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. If COVID-19 conditions worsen, the university may cancel these in-person events at any time.

This is in addition to the official virtual commencement ceremony, which will be hosted online on June 11 and feature six academic college ceremonies.

