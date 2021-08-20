Cal Poly student dies day after hit-and-run; teen facing charges

A Cal Poly student injured after being hit while riding a bicycle in San Luis Obispo earlier this month has died.

The University sent out a notification late Thursday regarding the passing of Andreas Kooi, 23, on Aug. 7.

He was riding near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Broad Street around 12:38 a.m. Aug. 6 when police say he was hit by a 17-year-old, who took off after the collision.

Police say the teen was later located and faced charges of hit-and-run with injury and felony DUI with injury.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday said charges have been filed against the teen, but added that since the victim later died, the charges may change.

The matter is being handled in juvenile court due to the suspect’s age.

Counseling services are being made available to Cal Poly students.

