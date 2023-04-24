Cal Poly student injured in bike crash not expected to survive, university reports

The bicyclist involved in a crash with a pickup truck at Grand Ave. and Fredericks St. in San Luis Obispo last week has been identified as a Cal Poly student.

The university sent a message to students and employees on Monday, identifying the student as Sean Hillman, a first-year architectural engineering student.

According to university officials, Hillman is on life support at a local hospital and his family does not expect him to survive.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. They say the driver of the pickup remained at the scene after the crash and was cooperative. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved.