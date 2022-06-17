Cal Poly students concerned after prowler enters homes

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is ramping up patrols following two reports of a prowler entering homes.

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to find a complete stranger in your home. That happened twice, in the same neighborhood near Cal Poly, within a 24-hour period this week.

"It is really scary because I do live with all girls," said Cal Poly student Hannah Les.

People living near Cal Poly are on alert following two reports of a prowler walking into homes in the middle of the night.

"I'm not surprised. Living here on Hathway there have been a lot of break-ins," said Ryan Evans, a Cal Poly student who lives on Hathway Avenue. "I'm not really sure what's being done about it or what can be done."

Both incidents happened just after three in the morning- the first early Wednesday and the second early Thursday.

This happened on the 200 block of Hathway Avenue and the 1300 block of Fredericks Street-- just two blocks away.

"I honestly think that when people come to rob these houses, they know that it's college students," said Hathway. "The majority of us leave our doors unlocked and are out of the house."

People who live nearby are taking precautions in an area that has already seen break-ins.

"I mean we have three locks on our door, and we always make sure to close our windows because we get really scared about people coming in," said Les.

Others say they will now make sure that their door is locked at night.

"I usually just leave my door open, I think I'm gonna start locking it now," said Evans.

In both cases, the caller reported a man entering through an unlocked door, then leaving once he realized that they had woken up.

This happened in an area where many students have gone home for the summer.

"Especially with summer, people are coming and going. That's definitely a concern," said Les."I personally wouldn't stay in a house by myself just because of what's going on."

Police say that the suspect, or suspects, were likely trying to steal from the homes without being noticed.

Back in March, police responded to several reports of a prowler near McCollum street near Cal Poly.

