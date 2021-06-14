Cal Poly students construct new benches for SLO Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden has ten new concrete benches thanks to the Cal Poly Construction Management Team.

The students, led by professors Jeong Woo and Daniel Knight, designed, constructed and installed the benches in early June.

Directors at the garden say the new benches provide comfortable, sturdy and stylish outdoor seating for the public to gather.

The benches will reportedly be used as an event space for docent tours with seating for up to 40 people. The space may also be rented out for small gatherings and weddings.

Garden officials say a small stage is also being built to complement the benches and another event space will be added at the north end of the garden.