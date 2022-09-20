Cal Poly students experience rainy start to fall quarter

Cal Poly students returned to campus Monday, for the first day of the fall quarter.

Although Cal Poly's campus was wet with rain, about 21,000 students returned to campus for their first day of classes.

In an email sent out to students, Cal Poly President, Jeffrey Armstrong, reminded students to go to classes, visit professors during office hours, and be kind to one another.

Monday also kicks off other student groups, like clubs and sports.

"I'm very excited for this year, I get to actually do a lot more of my major and I'm more involved on the campus," said student, Luke Jones.

The majority of classes are being taught in person this quarter.

Cal Poly does not require students to wear masks. CSU and Cal Poly policies require that everyone on campus is either fully vaccinated or has filed for exemption.

The fall quarter runs through December 9.