Cal Poly students host 1st Bio-Breakthrough Conference

A group of 4 students from Cal Poly's College of Science and Math hosted the inaugural Bio-Breakthrough Conference Thursday.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Apr 27, 2023
A group of Cal Poly students organized the inaugural Bio-Breakthrough Conference Thursday.

The event was led by four students from the College of Science and Math.

Five guest speakers with backgrounds in the science and tech industry were there to talk about exploring non-traditional, harder-to-find career options for STEM students.

"The purpose is to inspire students to different career paths that they might not have been exposed to before," Ethan Tse, Student President of the College of Science and Math Council, said. "Those things could be from tech entrepreneurship to more of the business development to more of that Next-Gen Scientific research."

Student organizers said they hope to attract even bigger guests and more industry partners to sponsor future conferences.

