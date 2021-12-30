Cal Poly students prep Rose Float for New Year's Day parade

Cal Poly students are putting the finishing touches on their Rose Parade float before it makes its way through the streets of Pasadena on New Year's Day.

The float is a joint effort between the students at the Cal Poly universities in San Luis Obispo and Pomona.

The theme of this year's float is "Stargazers," based on the nursery rhyme, "Hey Diddle Diddle." It features cows dreaming of jumping over the moon, "but in this case, instead of getting over that moon by magic, the cows have built and tested jetpacks to get up there," explained Avi McManus, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Rose Float Team Vice President.

The Cal Poly Rose Float is the only student-built float in the parade.

Students first entered the parade in 1949, and this is the 73rd Cal Poly float. The parade did not happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the years, the Cal Poly Rose Float has received 60 awards.

This year, judging takes place on Thursday and Friday.

Coverage of the Rose Parade begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, and can be seen on KSBY.

Cal Poly's float is #82 in the parade lineup.