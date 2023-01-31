Cal Poly students recognized at State Capitol

19 Cal Poly students were recognized at the State Capitol Monday.

Cal Poly says each students distinguished themselves and has received a high-profile award for their accomplishments.

Those honored included those who helped build Cal Poly's 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade float, the national champion concrete canoe team, and student government officers.

The students represented all six Cal Poly colleges.

The group of students were introduced to the State Senate by Sen. John Laird and Assemblymember Dawn Addis, who both represent the Central Coast.

The students were accompanied to the State Capitol by Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong.

“These young adults have distinguished themselves in so many ways during their time at Cal Poly,” said Armstrong, in a press release. “They truly are representatives of our campus’s Learn by Doing ethos and individuals who are an inspiration to students in middle and high schools who seek to achieve a hands-on education.”

