Cal Poly students return from spring break

As spring break wrapped up, students were returning to Cal Poly's campus ahead of the start of the Spring quarter on Sunday, March 27, 2022

After two years, Cal Poly students are returning to normalcy on campus, no longer being required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, beginning on March 28, 2022.

"I'm probably going to continue to wear a mask even when I'm in my classes, even after the mandate's been lifted because it makes me feel more comfortable," Cal Poly freshman, Lily Brown said. "I also have an immunocompromised roommate and i don't want to get them sick, even though I would be fine."

Many freshmen were flocking back to their dorm rooms, bringing back memories of their first spring break in college.

“It was something to get used to, I would say it was nice being back with family and just having time to relax,” said Lizeth Preciado, a freshman student at Cal Poly. “And then it was nice not having to wear a mask outside, but I guess for me it was something to get used to, I still found myself wearing a mask a lot of the time just because it felt kind of weird.”

Masks will still be required in health care settings such as the Health Center and COVID-19 testing site and while aboard on the Mustang Shuttle.

