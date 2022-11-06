Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cal Poly students showcased their designs at the 19th Annual Vellum Furniture Competition

Designs included lamps, chairs, tables, and even a wine cellar made from a working piano.
KSBY News
Designs included lamps, chairs, tables, and even a wine cellar made from a working piano.
Designs included lamps, chairs, tables, and even a wine cellar made from a working piano.
Posted at 9:19 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 00:19:23-04

Cal Poly students showcased their designs at the 19th Annual Vellum Furniture Competition

Students from Cal Poly's College of Architecture & Environmental Design showcased hundreds of pieces of unique furniture this weekend.

The 19th Annual Vellum Furniture Competition was held in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

Architecture students had the chance to win awards for their submissions.

This was the first time the art competition has been hosted in three years.

The public was invited to walk around the showcase and explore student's designs.

Designs included lamps, chairs, tables, and even a wine cellar made from a working piano.

The event was sponsored by Vellum Design Build and the CAED.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png