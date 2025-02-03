Cal Poly students to be honored by lawmakers at the State Capitol

27 Cal Poly students will be honored today by lawmakers at the State Capitol in the 10th annual showcase of "Learn by Doing."

Whether it's national competitions or extracurricular endeavors, these students are being recognized for making a difference. Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong will be accompanying the group on the visit. He emphasizes that, "Learn by Doing assures that when these fine students graduate, they and their Mustang counterparts will hit the ground running as they embark on their careers."

The group will be introduced to the upper house by Sen. John Laird, and to the lower house by Assemblymember Dawn Addis.

After meeting with local representatives, students will be attending ceremonies in each legislative house.

The 27 students represent all of Cal Poly's colleges, a diverse range of studies and specializations.